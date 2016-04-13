Potosi man seriously injured after crash into tree

A Potosi man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday at 5:51 p.m. in Washington County, MO.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Stephen Werner drove his pick-up truck through a posted with a stop sign on Highway 185 at Highway T and into a tree.

Stephen was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

His condition is not known at this time.

Troopers report that Stephen was not wearing a seat belt.

