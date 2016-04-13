April 14 celebrity birthdays

Let's see who's on the morning birthday list.

He won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Pianist. At the time he was the first actor under age 30 to win the award. His other movies include: the 2005 remake of King Kong, Predators and Midnight in Paris. Adrien Brody is 43 today.

She's an actress best known as TV's Buffy the Vampire Slayer. On the big screen, she's starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby Doo and Cruel Intentions. Sarah Michelle Gellar is 39 today.

In the 1980's he starred in teen movies like The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, and Sixteen Candles. He also had roles in Six Degrees of Separation and Edward Scissorhands. Anthony Michael Hall is 48 today.

Many consider her the Queen of Country Music. Her career stretches all the way back to the late 1950's. Her hits include: Coal Miner's Daughter, Don't Come Home A Drinkin' With Lovin' on Your Mind, You Ain't Woman Enough to Take My Man and many many others. Loretta Lynn is 84 today.

