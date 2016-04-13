FIRST ALERT: Grab the jacket to start Wednesday, warming up by afternoon

It is Wednesday, April 13, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Déjà vu Wednesday: if you liked yesterday, you’ll like today. Waking up, some of the Heartland may see frost with temps in the northern counties with low to mid 30s. You’ll definitely need a jacket as you walk out the door no matter where you live. By lunchtime, it won’t be as sunny but temps will warm up into the 50s. FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking rain for Thursday, but where, when and how much is still uncertain.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking into a death at a home in the area. At this time, that is the only information deputies are releasing.

Traffic hazard: Traffic is back to normal this morning after a late night pile-up on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County. A broken down truck is to blame for sending 4 other vehicles, including a semi, off the road and injuring one man.

Fatal shootout: A suspect is dead after a police chase led to shots fired in Benton, Illinois. We have complete coverage on the Breakfast Show.

Deadline looming: Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has vowed not to call legislators back to Frankfort should they fail to approve a two-year operating budget by Friday.

