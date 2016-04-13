IL college students head to state Capitol to 'March for Map' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL college students head to state Capitol to 'March for Map'

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

On Wednesday, Illinois students are taking their concerns about the budget stalemate straight to Springfield with a demonstration they’re calling the “March for MAP”.

MAP, which stands for the Monetary Award Program, goes to students with financial need to help pay for college tuition and fees that don’t have to be repaid.

Illinois hasn’t had a budget since July 1 of last year, which means no money has been going to many state programs, including MAP grants.

This semester, SIU covered MAP grants for nearly 5,000 students who were counting on them from the state to pay for school, with the idea the state would eventually pay back the university.

However, it’s not clear how long SIU will be able to do that, or if students will have to pay the university back.

Many students say without a MAP grant, they won’t be able to finish school

In February, Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed legislation that would fund the MAP program, both repaying universities for this year and going to students next school year.

Illinois House couldn’t get the votes to override that veto.

Organizers  of this 'March for MAP' say they sent out hundreds of emails to students all across the state.

On Wednesday morning, students will march from the Old State Capitol to current State Capitol in what they hope is a peaceful protest.

They hope the demonstration will inspire State Senators, Representatives and Gov. Rauner not only to act on education funding, but to get a budget deal done.

