Reach Higher campaign at Rend Lake College

Seniors at Waltonville High School attended Rend Lake College's signing day Tuesday, April 12 on their campus as part of the college's "Reach Higher" campaign to get incoming freshmen excited about higher education.

Advisors will visit Wayne City High School Wednesday, April 13 and Webber Township High School on Thursday, April 14 to register interested seniors.

Students at Pinckneyville Community High School are registering now at the RLC Murphy-Wall campus and will host a college signing day Friday, April 15.

The “Reach Higher” initiative was launched by First Lady Michelle Obama as a way to provide encouragement for students and activating educators, counselors and other adults to help young people see college as an option.

According to information from the Reach Higher initiative, education after high school is a critical part of a successful future.

College graduates have more opportunities than those who choose not to pursue their education past high school.

Studies have found that college graduates are set to make 84 percent more over their lifetimes than high school graduates.

To learn more about Reach Higher, visit www.whitehouse.gov/reach-higher.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.