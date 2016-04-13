Heartland sports scores 4/12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores 4/12

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Here are your sports scores from Tuesday 4/12.

NCAA Baseball

SEMO—13
ASU-8

EIU-2
SIU-10

H.S. Baseball

Poplar Bluff-3
Notre Dame-0

Cape Central-5
Jackson-3

Chaffee-19
Delta-0

Sikeston-15
Dexter-2

H.S. Softball

Scott City-4
Bismarck-3

H.S. Soccer (Girls)
Notre Dame-2
St. Vincent-1

