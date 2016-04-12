ISP to hold American Legion Youth Police Camp this summer

Is your teenager contemplating a career in law enforcement?

Then he or she might want to consider attending the American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC).

The camp, in its 44th year, will be held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, Illinois from June 26 through July 1. Dozens of aspiring teens from across the state will discover career opportunities through training with police and military personnel.

The primary purpose of the camp is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers.

The week-long residency camp is for kids between the ages of 14 and 16, and will focus on law enforcement, military leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness and social and interpersonal skills.

The American Legion will accept applications until May 28. For more information, call Safety, Law and Order Committee Chairman Delmar Buske at (217)-555-9555 or Illinois State Police Special Agent Jarran Riley at (618)-606-0411

Anyone interested can also visit http://ilegion.org/forms/2016%20Youth%20Police%20Brochure.pdf for more information.

