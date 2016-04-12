Cape Girardeau downtown business owners anticipate large develop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau downtown business owners anticipate large development

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Some business owners in downtown Cape Girardeau are anticipating a jump in customers after a group of local developers announced major renovations in store for the Marquette and surrounding buildings.

Free wifi for portions of downtown, a new technology hub and the potential for new jobs are all included in the plan.

But what has business owners most excited is the announcement of an upscale hotel. Developers will bring in a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

Tina Abbott, owner of Cup'n Cork, said she hopes to cash in on visitors looking for a place to eat and drink.

"I think a hotel down here is what we've need for a long time," Abbott said. "Come out of your hotel room and we can fill your entire day with wonderful things to do."

She's not alone.

Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's at Home, said the added foot traffic the hotel is likely to bring can only help businesses like hers.

"It's going to create a destination," Stephens said. "They can actually come in and spend the weekend."

Stephens said the new development will attract people to the area.

"Well, anytime there's anything new in town, it kind of creates a buzz," Stephens said. "So with a new big hotel downtown it's really exciting."

"I think it's really great for Cape Girardeau" Abbott said. "I'm very excited about it, everyone that I've talked to downtown is very excited about it."

Work to get the wifi up and running is already underway and the hotel will be constructed on an aggressive timeline, according to developers.

Powered by Frankly