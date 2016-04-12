MSHP respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-55

A driver suffered only minor injuries after a five-car pile up on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident all started when 77-year-old Nicholas Kollias was traveling southbound and ran into an broken-down truck.

When Kollias hit the truck, it sent him off the road and into a cable barrier.

The parked and abandoned pick-up started a chain reaction, causing a semi to swerve to avoid the truck. The semi driver ran off the road, hit Kollias' SUV, and then crashed into the cable barrier.

Tracey Totty, 45, of Texas, also hit the broken-down truck, causing her to run off the road.

Jesse Totty, 23, of Chaffee, Mo., was the last vehicle to slam into the parked pick-up.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kollias was the only injured. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash caused damage to 17 cable barrier posts and cable.

Traffic was tied up for more than two hours as crews responded to the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.