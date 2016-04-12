SEMO enrollment goes up causing Greek Life to expand

Next week three potential sororities will be visiting Southeast Missouri State University to vie for one spot in their greek community. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

With more students enrolling in Southeast Missouri State University, the school continues to expand, and so does the Greek community.

"Greek enrollment is going up, enrollment with the university is going up, and I think everyone's really pleased with the numbers that we're getting to see," Sean Thomas, SEMO junior and Sigma Nu member, said.

Thomas is moving into one of the new houses along with his fraternity brothers.

Sororities at SEMO are expanding, as well.

"When you bring another sorority to campus it allows girls going through recruitment to have more diversity," Taylor Knobloch, SEMO junior and Alpha Xi Delta member, said.

Next week three potential sororities will be visiting Southeast Missouri State University to vie for a spot in the university's Greek community.

"We have a lot of times girls wanting one sorority, but we don't have enough space," Knobloch said.

"With Illinois budget crisis, and enrollment with Mizzou going down – people are going, like, where can we go? Where's a public university that's close – Southeast Missouri," Thomas said.

It's an experience both students think is a valuable one.

"I definitely think that each woman just deserves to have that opportunity to see what Greek life is for them," Knobloch said. "I've honestly loved it. I've met the greatest group of girls I could ever meet."

"I think you get more than just with having a group of friends," Thomas said. "That are in your classes, or things like that, cause you're not just friends that hang out a lot – you're legitimately brothers."

While space is tight in sororities and fraternities, the university has added two residence halls since 2013 and are ready to accommodate new students.

