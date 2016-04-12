Annual job reports for MO, KY

The job reports for Missouri and Kentucky have been released.

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri's unemployment rate for March held at 4.2 percent. The national unemployment rate was 5.0 percent for March.

Over the past year, Missouri's unemployment rate has fallen by 1.1 percentage points, while the number of jobless Missourians has dropped by more than 30,000.

For more information, you can click here.

In Kentucky, the annual unemployment rates decreased in 115 Kentucky counties in 2015 compared to 2014, when it stayed the same in Owsley County and rose in Magoffin, Martin, Russell and Union Counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Counties with the largest decline in annual unemployment rates from 2014 to 2015 included Jackson County with -2.9 percentage points.\

You can click here for more information on the Kentucky labor market.

