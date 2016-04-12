Litton ambulance hit by car while working crash scene

An ambulance with the Litton's Ambulance Services was hit by a car while authorities and medical personnel were working a rollover accident on I-57 on Monday, April 11.

The Ina Police Department, Litton’s Ambulance Services, the Jefferson Fire Protection District, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police were all on scene of the accident Monday night when the ambulance was hit by an oncoming driver.

Before the ambulance was hit, a vehicle failed to yield both the ambulance and the Ina Police Department squad car, nearly hitting an Ina police officer and the ambulance. The vehicle came to a stop and after an investigation by authorities, the driver, identified as Ginger Corwin, was taken into custody for DUI.

Corwin was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center for incarceration with bond yet to be set. Charges include possession of cannabis, operating and uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated DUI, endangering the life of a child and failure to yield an emergency vehicle. An underage juvenile was in the vehicle with Corwin. DCFS was contacted and took custody of the child until family could arrive.

While the arrest was being made, another oncoming vehicle struck the Litton’s Ambulance. Both employees were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

"These are the dangers the first responders face every day," Jefferson County Sheriff Allen said in a statement. "Please if you see emergency lighting slow down and get over. This is a matter of recklessness. Please people remember these first responders have families they want to go home to. There is nothing you are in that big of hurry for SLOW DOWN AND GET OVER."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.