Cape Girardeau Co. Gun Club receives grant for upgrades

A Heartland gun club is getting an upgrade, thanks to a grant from the Friends of the NRA.

Apple Creek is a popular place for gun owners and members of the Cape Girardeau County Gun Club.

According to the club leadership, they'll soon replace the trap and skeet machines and add a voice activated call system to the skeet range. They'll also add a sporting clay machine.

On Thursday April 21 at 5:30, the group will host a presentation at the upcoming changes. The lieutenant governor and NRA representatives will be in attendance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.