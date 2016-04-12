Investors want Cape Girardeau to become technology hub - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investors want Cape Girardeau to become technology hub

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

We told you how a group of investors is betting $20 million on downtown Cape Girardeau.

Plans include a Courtyard by Marriott in the old H&H building and re-purposing the Marquette. That is just the beginning.

The investors also have plans for what they call the Marquette Tech District. The plans are big, outside the box and, if successful, could make Cape Girardeau a technology hub.

Dr. James Stapleton is a co-founder of Codefi. He said Cape Girardeau has potential that has yet to be realized.

"We think Cape is well-positioned," Stapleton said. "There is a lot going on. Lots of momentum downtown the last couple of years."

You can look to Codefi has a model of what the investors have in mind for the Marquette Tech District. Inside, is a bright, open work space. There are several people working separately on their computers but in a collaborative way. They can help each other, even if working on separate projects.

What you won't find is stuff offices or bland cubicles. You won't find a dress code, either. But you will find pets. Two or three dogs sit patiently on their owners laps as they type away.

Stapleton said this is the work space of the future; and, part of the plan for the Marquette Tech District is more places like Codefi.

"As a result of this project," Stapleton said. "We could see 200 to 300 people now spending time downtown as part of a new tech sector."

The plan involves a new fiber optic WiFi network of super fast gigabit Internet. Planners hope that will attract more tech businesses downtown and those businesses will attract the tech savvy workers needed to fill them.

Since tech workers want to eat and live near where they work, the ambitious plans also include new restaurants and bars downtown as well. Stapleton and the other investors hope that leads to coffee shops, cafes, shops and, eventually, more places for people to live downtown.

Stapleton says,

"When tech workers are done for the day, they want to go hang out," Stapleton said.

He said they want it to be close by. They don't want to have to drive anywhere.

The gigabit internet alone is a big deal. You can't attract tech companies without access to WiFi and that will also mean free public WiFi in the downtown area.

How soon will all this begin?

Stapleton said work on the high speed WiFi has already started. He said the timeline for all the other things is "aggressive."

Get a good look at the current downtown Cape Girardeau area. Looks like it will soon be changing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:08:55 GMT
    A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly