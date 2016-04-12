'They shot him!': Witness video captures deadly shootout with po - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

'They shot him!': Witness video captures deadly shootout with police

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
(Screenshot from video courtesy of Keagen Tucker) (Screenshot from video courtesy of Keagen Tucker)
(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A suspect is dead after a police chase led to shots fired in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, April 12.

The suspect, Joshua Moreno, 38, of Bowling Green, Ky. was shot and killed.

Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones called the situation a "nightmare" for his department. He said it was a major concern for police during the chase when Moreno fired shots from his car at deputies, especially in populated areas.

One witness says at one point she thought the bullets were coming towards her.

“I heard sirens and was looking across the street and had seen a semi pulling out of Odom Concrete and then I heard ‘boom, boom’ and I ducked beside my car and was looking through my window and saw the grey truck fly by and then saw the cops go after him," said Adena Bowlin of Benton.

According to Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler, the autopsy was performed on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

Sheriff Jones said the incident is still under investigation. He could tell us who or what departments shot Moreno, or how many times he was shot.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

Report of burglary escalates into chase, shootout

Authorities held a press conference about the incident on Tuesday evening.

At the press conference, Lt. Michael Alvey with the sheriff's office said that at 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday, they received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress. He said witnesses reported the suspect leaving the home with multiple firearms.

Deputies found the suspect, Moreno, and a chase began at 3:06 p.m. During the chase, Lt. Alvey said the suspect allegedly hit a deputy's vehicle and shot at officers.

According to Lt. Alvey in a press conference, Moreno's vehicle "became disabled" on I-57 and he allegedly committed an armed hijacking of another vehicle and continued to flee from officers.

The officers followed Moreno the into Benton area. Just south of Benton, near the skating rink on Route 37, Moreno allegedly stopped the vehicle and continued shooting at officers.

According to Lt. Alvey, officers from multiple agencies responded and returned fire.

Moreno was pronounced dead by the Franklin County coroner.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:08:55 GMT
    A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly