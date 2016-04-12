'They shot him!': Witness video captures deadly shootout with police

A suspect is dead after a police chase led to shots fired in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, April 12.

The suspect, Joshua Moreno, 38, of Bowling Green, Ky. was shot and killed.

Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones called the situation a "nightmare" for his department. He said it was a major concern for police during the chase when Moreno fired shots from his car at deputies, especially in populated areas.

One witness says at one point she thought the bullets were coming towards her.

“I heard sirens and was looking across the street and had seen a semi pulling out of Odom Concrete and then I heard ‘boom, boom’ and I ducked beside my car and was looking through my window and saw the grey truck fly by and then saw the cops go after him," said Adena Bowlin of Benton.

According to Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler, the autopsy was performed on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

Sheriff Jones said the incident is still under investigation. He could tell us who or what departments shot Moreno, or how many times he was shot.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

Report of burglary escalates into chase, shootout

Authorities held a press conference about the incident on Tuesday evening.

At the press conference, Lt. Michael Alvey with the sheriff's office said that at 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday, they received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress. He said witnesses reported the suspect leaving the home with multiple firearms.

Deputies found the suspect, Moreno, and a chase began at 3:06 p.m. During the chase, Lt. Alvey said the suspect allegedly hit a deputy's vehicle and shot at officers.

According to Lt. Alvey in a press conference, Moreno's vehicle "became disabled" on I-57 and he allegedly committed an armed hijacking of another vehicle and continued to flee from officers.

The officers followed Moreno the into Benton area. Just south of Benton, near the skating rink on Route 37, Moreno allegedly stopped the vehicle and continued shooting at officers.

According to Lt. Alvey, officers from multiple agencies responded and returned fire.

Moreno was pronounced dead by the Franklin County coroner.

