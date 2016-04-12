Paducah police search for man indicted for prescription forgery

Paducah police are asking for the public's help in locating a man indicted on a charge of forgery of a prescription of a controlled substance.

Joshua Kindle, 25, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged after he fled from a local pharmacy, leaving behind a forged prescription.

Det. John Tolliver, the Paducah Police Department’s prescription investigator, was contacted by a local pharmacy after Kindle tried to have a prescription for promethazine with codeine filled.

The pharmacy staff then became suspicious and called the prescribing physician who confirmed the prescription had been written for promethazine, but not with codeine added.

Officer Lucas Stone responded to the pharmacy after receiving the report, but Kindle had already fled the store.

Tolliver presented his investigation to a McCracken County grand jury, which then indicted Kindle on a charge of forgery of a prescription for a controlled substance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

