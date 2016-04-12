75th anniversary of alleged UFO crash in Cape Girardeau

An urban legend in Cape Girardeau is believed to be an alien cover-up and the crash before Roswell.

April 12 marked the 75th anniversary of the alleged "Cape Girardeau UFO crash of 1941."

Cape Girardeau UFO researcher Michael Huntington said the story dates back to 1941 when a reverend was called to what he thought was a plane crash to read the last rights of the passengers.

“The Reverend William Huffman, who was the minister there, was called by the local sheriff to come assist in delivering some sort of last rights at a plane crash. That’s what the Reverend was under the impression that he was going to do. A car arrived at his house which was nearby [the current Redstar Baptist Church location] and they drove about 18 miles or so outside of Cape Girardeau closer to the Chaffee area. When they showed up on the scene, it was not a plane crash, it was, allegedly, a flying saucer, a classic silver, round disk that had crashed, that had started a fire. There were police and fire there to take care of the scene, put out the fire on a local farmer’s field," Huntington said.

"The Reverend arrived and saw a classic flying disk with part of the side ripped open and two alien bodies that were at least dead and one that may have been dying, may have been alive, couldn’t breathe," he continued. "The Reverend looked inside of the flying saucer and saw wires and components of some sort of alien design. There were strange hieroglyphics and bizarre knobs and dials. The Reverend knew that he couldn’t really give the last rights. About that time, the army air corps arrived from Sikeston Field and cordoned off the area and swore everybody to secrecy and confiscated any pictures. There were pictures allegedly taken that night of men holding one of the alien bodies and somewhere out there are those pictures."

"It became part of legend; it’s Cape Girardeau’s urban legend," Huntington said.

According to the legend, the story was kept quiet for years, but witnesses told the story on their deathbeds.

"The story got out through Charlotte Mann who was the Reverend’s granddaughter, who began to give accounts of the story in the late '70s," Huntington said. "This story has been known about by UFO researchers as far back as then. It was a deathbed confession. Reverend Mann told the story to his granddaughter and she had seen pictures, I believe, at one time of the alleged alien. Years after the event, obviously, she told researchers and they began to look into it.”

Whether you believe the stories or not, Huntington said the crash is important to history, folklore and culture.

“This story, whether you believe it or not, is part of Cape Girardeau’s history. It’s part of our culture, it’s part of our regional folklore, and it’s part of a broader history of UFOs, which is a part of American history. Nobody can deny the influence of UFO culture, UFO stories, the visuals, the fascination. Nobody can deny that it’s had an impact on American culture and American politics," Huntington said.

Huntington asked that if you have any information on this alleged crash, to please contact him or another researcher.

"If anybody out there within the Cape Girardeau area or Jackson or, especially, folks near Chaffee, if you’ve heard any stories, share them with us. Try to get ahold or me or some of the other researchers out there. The more information we have, the more we can get an idea of what actually occurred," Huntington said.

