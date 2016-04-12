Carbondale man sentenced to 5 years on attempted armed robbery charge

The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting it is investigating an armed robbery and battery incident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 31.

A Carbondale man who was arrested back in January has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

Dontae J. Smith, 21, was arrested om January 31 during Carbondale's annual Polar Bear party after police received a report of an attempted armed robbery in the northwest corner of Pinch Penny’s and Level’s parking lot.

The officers were provided a description of two African American males, one having dreadlocks and wearing dark clothes with a colorful print shirt.

Officers located a suspect matching the description near the footbridge the northwest corner of the parking lot and attempted to stop him. The individual attempted to take off on foot towards the footbridge, but was stopped by police. The suspect also attempted to get ride a gun during the pursuit.

Police identified the individual as Dontae Smith.

On February 2, the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Smith with attempted armed robbery (a class 1 felony), unlawful use of weapons (a class 4 felony), aggravated battery (a class 3 felony), aggravated assault (a class A misdemeanor) and resisting a peace officer (a class A misdemeanor).

Smith was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with two years of mandatory supervised release following his sentence..

The court recommended that Smith be placed into the Illinois Department of Corrections Impact Incarceration Program, or “Boot Camp.” The Impact Incarceration program is an intervention program designed to promote lawful behavior in criminal offenders through a highly structured program of discipline.

A second individual, Matthew Hamilton, was also charged in connection with the incident. The case against Hamilton is still pending, and is set for trial on May 9.

