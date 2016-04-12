Sheriff is blunt about it, don't let Fulton Co. go to pot

Residents in Fulton, Kentucky should know that Sheriff Bobby Hopper is not blowing smoke when he says be on the lookout for pot plants.

On Tuesday, April 12 they posted this on their Facebook page asking anyone seeing marijuana growers transplanting their crop to call the sheriff's office.

The sheriff is talking about transplanting marijuana seedlings from indoor grow rooms and basements to outside. Once outside, the plants can grow 10 to 12 feet tall.

A plant can be worth up to $1,000 once it is cut, dried and sold.

During the summer they are often planted in fields of corn where they are hard to spot from the ground, but I'm sure most of you know that.

Felony possession of marijuana can land you up to 10 years in jail. Perhaps at the Kentucky State Reformatory, which is a pretty easy drive for most people in Western Kentucky.

Anyway, the easiest ways to spot the plants is while they are being transported for planting; and before the corn grows knee high, which on a good year is by the fourth of July.

You can keep up with the Fulton County Sheriff by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved