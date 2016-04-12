MO man accused of beating woman with baseball bat

A Miner, Missouri man is accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat.

Eric Jobe was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

According to Miner police, at around 3:22 p.m. on Monday, April 11, officers responded to a house at 201 Matthews Lane for a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

Police say they found a 3-month-old child home alone. They say they found the woman and Jobe at another home on 203 Matthews Lane.

Jobe had allegedly hit the victim several times with a baseball bat and a closed fist.

The victim told police the altercation started at 201 Matthews Ln. She said she ran out of the house to 202 Matthews Ln. and Jobe chased her while allegedly continuing to hit her with the baseball bat on her face, body and legs.

Jobe was arrested and the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the infant was unharmed and placed in protective custody.

