Man accused of falling asleep in court, facing public intoxication charges

Deputies say a man fell asleep in court on Monday, April 11 in Marshall County, Kentucky.

When a sergeant with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrived at the judicial building, he talked to 57-year-old Donald P Lassiter of Benton.

Lassiter allegedly smelled like alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

