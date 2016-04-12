Man accused of falling asleep in court, facing public intoxicati - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of falling asleep in court, facing public intoxication charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies say a man fell asleep in court on Monday, April 11 in Marshall County, Kentucky.

When a sergeant with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrived at the judicial building, he talked to 57-year-old Donald P Lassiter of Benton.

Lassiter allegedly smelled like alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

