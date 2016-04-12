4 people sent to hospital after crash on Cambria Rd. in Hurst, IL

Four people have been sent to an area hospital after a crash along Cambria Road just south of Hurst, Illinois on Tuesday, March 12

According to Trooper Joey Watson with the Illinois State Police, emergency crews responded to a three vehicle crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gregory C. Parker, 61, of Hurst, Illinois, was driving a 2013 Honda northbound and Jamie A. Mueller 35, of Herrin, Illinois, was driving a Chevrolet, also heading northbound.

Devoney A. Alvis, 33, of Du Quoin, Illinois, was driving southbound towards Mueller and Parker, who both slowed for other traffic.

Mueller was unable to stop in time, braking hard and swerving to avoid striking Parker. Mueller hit the left rear corner of Parker's vehicle, causing minimal

damage.

Mueller continued into the south bound lanes and struck Alvis nearly head on. Both vehicles received major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Mueller was transported via ambulance to a local hospital and was later flown to a regional hospital for serious injuries.

A three-year-old passenger in Mueller's vehicle was transported via ambulance to a local hospital and was later flown to a regional hospital for serious injuries.

Alvis was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for incapacitating injuries.

Gregory Parker was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Debra L. Parker, as well as a two-year-old passenger with Gregory C. Parker, were uninjured in the crash.

Trooper Watson said although the victims' injuries are serious, none are considered life-threatening.

Mueller was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.

Traffic in the area was backed up for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of crashed vehicles and debris.

Multiple agencies responded.

