$20M Real estate, economic development project announced in downtown Cape Girardeau

A huge announcement is coming that will change the face and the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Downtown Cape Girardeau will once again be home to luxury hotel as a local group of investors announces plans to bring a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel to Broadway.

The Marquette Tech District project, announced at a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday, it will bring the development to the H & H building and the Marquette Center directly behind it.

Local Developers Jim and Jeff Maurer, and Mark and Scott Rhodes revealed Tuesday morning the historic Marquette Tower will become home to a new tech district, anchored by an expansion of Codefi.

Part of the plan includes bringing high speed internet to a mapped out portion of downtown that can be used by businesses and the general public.

According to co-founder Dr. James Stapleton, Codefi will keep its current location in the old federal courthouse building and expand into the top 2-3 floors of the tower.

The Marquette Tower lobby, meantime, will be renovated back to its original beauty. It will become home to an entertainment/gathering place featuring a coffee bar and live entertainment.

Developers call the Marquette Tech District a more than $20 million investment that will change the face and the future of downtown Cape Girardeau.

Southern Bank is providing financing for huge real estate and economic development project.

