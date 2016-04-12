More changes to Southeast Redhawks men's basketball roster

Three players will not be returning to the Southeast Missouri men's basketball team.

Eric McGill was dismissed from the team due to a violation of department policies and procedures.

Robby Dosier and Jaylin Stewart are transferring.

McGill played in 27 games and started 13 as a freshman, ranking sixth on the team in scoring.

Dosier indicated it is in his best interest to find a new place.

"I am very appreciative of the opportunity that Coach Ray gave me here at Southeast," said Dosier. "I enjoyed my freshman season, but think it is better for me to transfer and look for a place where I can reach my highest potential as a student-athlete."

"Robby has been a great teammate for us this season and we wish him the best in his pursuit for a new home," said Southeast head coach Rick Ray.

Stewart will be moving closer to home so he can be near his father who has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I enjoyed my time at Southeast with Coach Ray and his staff. I feel it is important for me to move closer to home so I can be around my family to help my father as he battles cancer," confirmed Stewart.

"I completely understand and support Jaylin's decision so he can transfer in order to be closer to his father and family during this very trying time," said Ray.

Southeast Head Coach Rick Ray also stated, "There were over 700 transfers in college basketball across the country and we are not immune to that. My staff and I have been working tirelessly on the recruiting trail and feel confident that we will sign quality student-athletes to improve our program."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.