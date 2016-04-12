2 injured after truck overturned on on Hwy. 25 near Advance

A two-vehicle crash in Stoddard County caused some traffic troubles on Tuesday, April 12.

Witnesses reported a pick-up truck and passenger car collided on Highway 25, about one mile north of Advance.

Sarah N. St. Clair, 31, of Gypsy, Missouri, was driving northbound when Glenn Shell, 86, of Advance, Missouri, traveling westbound, when he failed to yield as he was turning onto HWY 25 from County Road 303.

The pick-up truck overturned, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Both St. Clair and Shell received moderate injuries.

St. Clair was taken by a Stoddard County ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center. Shell was taken by Air Evac to St. Francis Medical Center.

According to authorities, St. Clair was wearing a seat belt.

Shell was not.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at least person was trapped.

