Deli salads recalled over Listeria concerns

Check your refrigerator if you've recently bought macaroni, potato or tuna salad.

Reser's Fine Foods is recalling 19 refrigerated salad products from 29 states in the U.S. and one Canadian province because they might be contaminated with Listeria.

Reser's Fine Foods issued the recall after one of its ingredient suppliers notified the company that one lot of its fresh-cut onions could be contaminated.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled refrigerated salads were distributed to retailers and distribution centers in: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming and British Columbia in Canada.

The salads are packaged by "Reser's Fine Foods" but may carry a storebrand name including: Safeway, Walmart, Savemart, Stonemill Kitchens and Sysco.

The products included in the recall were distributed between March 22, 2016 and April 10, 2016.

According to the company, the salads are sold in plastic containers and are marked with a “Use By Date” and “#10” at the end of the line of printing on the edge of the container lids.

If you've bought any of these items, you're asked not to eat them.

Consumers may take them back to the store for a refund.

CLICK HERE for the full list of recalled products.

