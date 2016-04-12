Calloway named County of the Month in KY for April

Calloway County of The Month for April. (Source: U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield's Office)

U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield, is pleased to announce Calloway County as April’s Featured County of the Month.

All this month, visitors in Congressman Whitfield’s Washington, D.C. office will enjoy a collection of items from Calloway County including guidebooks, products from Murray State University, as well as a large metal sign denoting Calloway County’s “Friendliest” classification in Rand McNally’s 2012 “Best of the Road” contest.

“Guests instantly notice our County of the Month display and frequently share their experiences from these areas,” Whitfield said. “I appreciate the help from the local organizations in showcasing these unique counties and am always delighted to have a bit of ‘home’ in my Washington, D.C., office.”

The County of the Month program is an ongoing collaboration between Congressman Whitfield’s Washington, D.C., office and local chamber of commerce organizations and tourism offices.

For more information on Calloway County, visit http://www.tourmurray.com or http://www.mymurray.com.

