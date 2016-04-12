April 13 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the April 13th birthday list.

He's best known for his role as big brother Wally Cleaver on the TV series Leave It to Beaver. Tony Dow is 71 today.

He was part of the cast on The Carol Burnett Show. He also starred as Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman TV series. Lyle Waggoner is 81 today.

He's broke onto the scene when he starred as a demon in the movie Hellboy. He also had the role of Biker Clay in Sons of Anarchy. Ron Perlman is 66 today.

He was a child star on the TV series Silver Spoons. When he got older he starred on the ABC cop drama NYPD Blue. Ricky Schroder is 46 today.

He's a R&B singer whose biggest hit was Let's Stay Together. It's a song sometimes sung by President Obama. In his career, Al Green won 8 Grammy Awards and he's turning 70 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.





