FIRST ALERT: Dry, warm Tuesday on tap

It is Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday starts a run of a few nicer days. Walking out the door it will be chilly, but dry. And as the day continues expect sun and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’re tracking the possibility of frost overnight into Wednesday. FIRST ALERT: Thursday rain could return to the Heartland.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: A missing newborn was found safe in Kansas early Tuesday morning after police issued an Amber Alert for Amilyah Foreman. Police are still looking for Robert Foreman.

Upgrade announcement: A big economic development project that will change the face of downtown Cape Girardeau is expected to be announced today. The real estate and economic development project involves the historic Marquette Tower on Broadway, the Marquette Center across from it on Fountain Street and the H and H Building.

Captured: The Fulton County Sheriff's Office reports escaped inmate Michael Shane Hunter was arrested in Elizabethtown Tuesday morning. Two deputy jailers have been arrested in connection with the escape of Hunter.

More charged: Belgian authorities have charged two more men with offenses related to the Brussels bombings.The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's office identified the suspects as Smail F. and Ibrahim F.

