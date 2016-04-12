Pink Up- April Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

In this month's Pink Up report we take a closer look Sen. Claire McCaskill's fight with the ugly c and what it is like to battle cancer in the public eye. Sen. McCaskill calls it a rather scary reality check. However, it serves as a reminder that not even politicians are invincible and the importance of getting a mammogram.

To hear Sen. McCaskill's full story, tune into The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five on April 12, 2016. Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.