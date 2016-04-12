Infant found safe, police search for suspect after KC Amber Alert

A missing newborn was found safe in Kansas early Tuesday morning.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Amilyah Foreman, who went missing Sunday night.

Kansas City, MO, police say Robert Foreman, 33, took her Sunday night.

Police issued the Amber Alert because the baby could be in danger.

Amilyah Foreman was abducted from the 2300 block of Mersington Ave. on Sunday, April 10 around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect drove off in a dark purple 2002 GMC Yukon Denali, traveling in an unknown direction

Police are still looking for Robert B. Foreman, Amilyah's father, who is the main suspect in the abduction.

Foreman is described as a 33-year-old black male, 5'9" and approximately 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a black zip-up hoodie and acid-washed jeans.

Authorities ask if anyone spots the victim or the suspect to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Kansas City Police Department at (816)-474-8477.

