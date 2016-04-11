Former Carbondale City Council member sentenced to probation

Former Carbondale City Council member Lance Jack, 44, of Carbondale, was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer on Monday, April 11.

On January 30, 2015, Carbondale police officers spotted a Silver Subaru Outback traveling westbound on West College Street, a road designated for eastbound traffic only. The officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lance Jack. When officers spoke with Jack, they could detect a strong odor of alcohol. They also noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

When officers asked Jack to step out of the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, he refused. Officers tried to get Jack to step out of the vehicle for several minutes, but eventually had to physically remove him from the vehicle.

Jack was then placed under arrest.

On February 11, 2015, the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jack with resisting a peace officer (a class A misdemeanor), driving under the influence (a class A misdemeanor), illegal transportation of alcohol (a petty offense), driving the wrong way on a one way street (a petty offense) and operating an uninsured motor vehicle (a business offense).

The charge of resisting a peace officer carries a minimum of two days in the Jackson County Jail or 100 hours of public service work, a fine of up to $2,500 and a maximum of 24 months of probation.

On Monday, April 11, Jack pleaded guilty to the resisting a peace officer charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, received a fine of $500 and 100 hours of public service work.

Conditions of Jack’s probation include obtaining an alcohol abuse evaluation, completing any recommended treatment and attending a Victim Impact Panel. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for a period of 12 months for refusing to consent to a breathalyzer, and he may not drive a vehicle without a Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device (BAIID). The remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea.

