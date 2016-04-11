New state-record fish could be setting quite a pace for MO anglers

James Wright shows off the state-record white bass he caught at Table Rock Lake.

The newest Missouri state record for a white bass caught by an “alternative method” is just the latest in a great year for Show-Me-State anglers.

James Wright of Cape Fair caught a three pound, four ounce white bass on a trotline at Table Rock Lake.

“2016 is shaping up to be a year for state-record fish," MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said. "We have already had six new records so far, which is more than an entire year sometimes. The mild weather we have had so far this year means more anglers are fishing, and catching big fish.”

Wright said he wasn’t even fishing for bass; he was using shad to try and catch catfish.

He talked about his thoughts once the official weight was taken.

“I was so excited," Wright said. "This was my dad’s and my dream. I just can’t believe it came true! This is by far the biggest white bass I have ever caught on a trotline. I plan on having it mounted so I’ll never forget catching a fish like that.”

For more information on state record fish, visit the MDC website.

