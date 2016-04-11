Mississippi Co. sheriff to consider filing charges against ex-jail employees

No charges will be filed against the six Mississippi County jail workers who walked out on Friday, April 8.

As of Monday, Sheriff Keith Moore said the six positions have been temporarily filled with part-time and reserved staff and is safe. (Source: KFVS)

The Mississippi County Detention Center was operating with half of their staff missing after six employees turned in their resignation letters unexpectedly.

As of Monday, April 11, Sheriff Keith Moore said the six positions have been temporarily filled with part-time and reserved staff and the jail is considered secure.

However, before that he said the employee's decision to leave without warning put the rest of the center's staff and inmates at risk.

Sheriff Moore met with lawyers on Monday about possibly filing charges against four of those employees who walked out on the job during their shift.

He called the move "irresponsible."

We talked to the six employees on Friday about their decision to leave. They said they didn't feel safe already after some of the inmates told them they didn't have to listen to orders anymore.

As for when those positions will be filled permanently, Sheriff Moore said he has already started accepting applications.

