Southeast Missouri State University's 'Walk for Women' set to take place

Walkers will hit the pavement to raise money for Southeast Missouri State's athletic scholarship fund called 'Walk for Women.'

'Walk for Women' will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Houck Field House.

For the past eight years, Southeast Missouri State University's Athletic Department has raised more than $425,000 in athletic scholarships from the annual walk.

The name 'Walk for Women' showcases the importance of female athletics, but you will also see SEMO male athletes at the walk.

Senior Associate Director of Athletics Cindy Gannon was a former SEMO volleyball player, coach, and now director. She said the money raised for athletic scholarships gives athletes an opportunity some wouldn't be able to get otherwise.

"When you look at the impact that has had on our student athletes and the opportunity we've had to contribute to our scholarship fund I mean there are numerous stories of success stories truly from their heart if it wasn't for the scholarship they wouldn't be able to attend college," Gannon said.

Gannon said the walk has grown over the years because of the support from people in the community.

"It’s created an opportunity for people to be engaged with our program," Gannon said. "Some people started back in nine years ago started becoming involved in this event and their still involved.”

It's about a 30-minute walk and organizers said it will be stroller-friendly with food available after.

Gannon said you can sign up anytime and if you don't have a team, don't worry about it, bring a couple of friends and come out and have a great day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.