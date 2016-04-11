Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Imperial, MO man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for Imperial, MO man

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Harland Horn was reported missing at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office) Harland Horn was reported missing at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
IMPERIAL, MO (KFVS) -

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a 88-year-old man from Imperial.

According to deputies, Harland Horn, Jr. returned home.

Horn had been reported missing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

