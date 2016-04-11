Fake guns create concerns in Cape Girardeau

Over the weekend of April 8-10 police say two incidents prompted the department to post their concerns on Facebook. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Fake guns are causing real concerns across the country.

Now the Cape Girardeau Police Department reports BB guns that look like real guns are making some residents do a double-take.

Over the weekend of April 8 through April 10, police say two incidents prompted the department to post their concerns on Facebook.

"You need to recognize that this could be misconstrued as an actual firearm," Officer Richard McCall said.

It's a clear concern for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

"It would be my suggestion that you do not carry it up on your person in the city limits of Cape," McCall said.

Two guns were confiscated within city limits - one involved a young adult waving the gun in the air.

Police say BB guns and air soft guns can look almost identical to real guns.

So, in the heat of the moment, police say it could lead to serious consequences, and the best thing to do is leave them at home.

"Depending on the situation – if a person is running from me or pulled it out and pointed at you, I would as a police officer have to assume that it's a live firearm capable of causing deadly harm," McCall said.

"If you incite fear into another person you may be dealing with us."

Which could mean an investigation or possible criminal charges.

"Know the laws before you pick something like that up, and do certain things with it," McCall said. "It's going to be up to you to understand what you can and can't do."

