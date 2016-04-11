SNF's office in Jonesboro, IL to temporarily close

Shawnee National Forest's office in Jonesboro, Illinois will be temporarily closing.

The Mississippi Bluffs Ranger District office is experiencing staffing changes and will be closed from Tuesday, April 18 through Monday, May 2.

The office will reopen on Tuesday, May 3, and resume its normal business hours of Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If anyone needs information or assistance during the period of closure they can contact the Harrisburg office at (618)-253-7114 or the Vienna office at (618)-658-2111. Office hours for these locations are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

