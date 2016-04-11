Major real estate, economic development project coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

The State of Missouri will be leaving as a tenant of Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A huge announcement is coming that will change the face and the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The real estate and economic development project involves the historic Marquette Tower on Broadway, the Marquette Center across from it on Fountain Street and the H & H Building, also on Broadway.

We can tell you this is a major project designed and led by a local investor group that will involve all three properties.

The Marquette was built as a hotel back in 1928 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.

In 2004, the State of Missouri moved several offices inside.

The Marquette has sat empty since those offices moved out in 2014.

The H & H Building currently houses the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with a few office suites.

The Marquette Center was renovated on the outside, but never occupied.

We had the opportunity to see the plans and walk through all three buildings to understand just how massive this project is.

We can also tell you that this development will impact you if you live, work or shop in downtown Cape Girardeau.

