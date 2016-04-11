Medicare Boot Camp offered in Bollinger Co. on 4/12

If you or someone you know is turning 65, or if you have Medicare and still have questions, Aging Matters will be hosting a free Medicare boot camp.

The event will be held at the Bollinger County MU Extension Office 302 Union St., Marble Hill, Mo.

They will tell you about Medicare eligibility and enrollment, Medicare parts A,B,C and D.

Along with Medigap (Medicare supplements) choices, Medicare benefits and related issues and any concerns about it.

It will be held Tuesday, April 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and registration is required.

To sign up or to receive more information call (573) 335-3331 or (800) 392-8771.

