IRS phone scam hitting areas of southern IL

Authorities in southern Illinois are reporting that an IRS phone scam is hitting certain areas of the Heartland.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Union County Sheriff's Office are reporting that residents in those areas have been receiving phone calls from people purporting to be agents with the IRS.

Those who have been victims or near-victims of this scam tell authorities the caller says that if the person doesn't send money to the IRS or provide personal information they will be arrested.

Authorities would like to warn anyone receiving these types of phone calls to not give out personal information over the phone and to also report such calls to your local law enforcement agency.

This type of scam has become so common and successful that the Treasury Department and IRS have focused the Treasury Inspector General’s Office on the problem. If you fear you have been a victim of this type of scam you are urged to go to www.treasury.gov/tigta to file a report.

