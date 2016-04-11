2 jailers who assisted in escape of Fulton Co. inmate identified

Two Fulton County deputy jailers who were arrested in connection with the escape of an inmate at the Fulton County Detention Center have been identified.

Monica Mayes has been arrested and charged with official misconduct in the first degree and escape in the second degree. She is booked at the Fulton County Jail and has a cash bond of $10,000

Jason Smith was also arrested in connection with Hunter's escape and faces the same charges as Mayes. He is also booked at the Fulton County Jail with a cash bond of $10,000.

Michael Shane Hunter, 40, who escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center on Sunday, April 10, was located and arrested late Monday night.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hunter was picked up near Elizabethtown, Kentucky after escaping from the detention center in Hickman, Kentucky on Sunday.

Hunter was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with second degree escape.

According to police, Hunter had been serving time for a theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

Kentucky State Police report detention center staff initially said Hunter walked out of the sally port of the jail while he was on work detail.

KSP reports Hunter will not make any jail appearances in Hardin County.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information they asked to call KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

