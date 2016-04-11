Gov. Nixon orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen MoDOT worker

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Franklin and Gasconade Counties on Tuesday, April 12.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon ordered that all flags of the United States and the State of Missouri at all government buildings in the two counties be flown at half-staff in honor of Lyndon D. Ebker, an employee of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Ebker, 55, was hit by a vehicle and killed on April 7 while working on Highway 100, west of Buchheit Road.

The flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, the day of the funeral services for Ebker.

Gov. Nixon has previously ordered flags at all MoDOT facilities across the state to half-staff to honor Ebker. Those flags will remain at half-staff through April 12.

