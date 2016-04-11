April 12 celebrity birthdays

If you're birthday is today, you're sharing it with a couple of country music stars.

Back in 2009 he took his debut single, A Little More Country Than That, all the way to number one. He followed that up with another chart topper called Roll With It. Easton Corbin is 34 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who has a trophy case packed with awards. His hits include When I Call Your Name, Go Rest High on that Mountain and Look at Us. Country music Hall of Famer Vince Gill is 59 today.

He was a late night TV host on both NBC and CBS. He retired last year, but we still remember him fondly.

David Letterman is 69 today.

He's best known as a teen idol in the early 1970 when he starred on TV sitcom The Partridge Family. He was the lead singer of the group known for such hits as I Think I Love You and Doesn't Somebody Want to be Wanted. David Cassidy is 66 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his role as Al Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married, With Children. He currently stars as Jay on Modern Family. Ed O'Neill is 70 today.

