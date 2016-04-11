FIRST ALERT: Grab the umbrella, rainy Monday on tap

It is Monday, April 11, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Everyone in the Heartland should see some rain sometime today. But while you will need your umbrella, temps will remain mild in the 50s & 60s. Brian has your Cardinal Home Opener Forecast as well if you’re headed north to the game. FIRST ALERT: The rest of the week looks dry and pleasant.

Making Headlines:

Unofficial holiday: Cardinal’s fans are gearing up for opening day in St. Louis as the Cards look to take on the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon. It is the team’s 10th anniversary at the ball park, and it comes with some new additions.

Under investigation: Officers are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a weekend shooting in Carbondale. The victim says he was attacked, robbed and shot in the leg.

Picking up pieces: The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a weekend house explosion in Bollinger County. The cause of the explosion was due to a gas leak inside the home.

Windy conditions: Arkansas State Police reports one person was killed and three others were injured in the five car accident in northeast Arkansas. Poor visibility from the dust storms may have contributed to the wreck.

