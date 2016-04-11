House catches fire near Zalma

Fire crews battled a house fire early Monday morning near Zalma.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriffs Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home on US 51 south about a mile and a half from Highway W just after 2 a.m.

The sheriff's department reports the fire likely started in the attic.

No word on any injuries.

