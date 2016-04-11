Cardinals win Home Opener 10-1

Cardinals fans were geared up for opening day in St. Louis on Monday, April 11 and the Cards did not disappoint.

The beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-1.

Ballpark Village was the epicenter of the pregame party earlier on Monday. Fans enjoyed live music, dancing, food and of course some drinks.

For some people, who made the trip up from the Heartland, the rain did little to dampen the festivities.

"A little bit, but when you're with good friends you don't worry about the weather," said Keith Bachmann, of Perryvile. "It's great, the sun's shining, we had bad weather this morning, but every time we have this, it never fails. It comes out and it works out."

Everybody was ready for the team to be back at home.

We caught up with some more of Cardinal Nation from the Heartland.

"The commentary, everybody's in a good mood," said Gary and Sharon Layton of Perryville.

"Everyone's happy. It is extremely crazy, we're at the pep rally and it's nuts. It's just the Cardinals, what can you say," George Davis of Cape Girardeau said.

Busch Stadium holds about 47,000 people, it's probably safe to say another few thousand are around the ballpark and cheering.

This marks the 10th season for the Cardinals at the new Busch Stadium.

Some fans are starting new traditions this opening day and others are continuing long-standing ones.

"We're supporting Jackson and the Cardinals. Tribe baseball," said the Malugen family from Jackson.

"It's been a great experience," said Jan and Dan Daniels. "There's nothing like Cardinals opening day...Fifty-nine consecutive years...We love the Cardinals."

It is an unofficial holiday for Cardinal nation.

The 10th anniversary comes with some new additions, which officials say fans will notice immediately.

One fans will likely be most excited about is the stadium-wide WiFi.

There are also new scoreboards; the main scoreboard is almost three times bigger than the old one and has even better quality.

Also new this year, Cardinals Nation will host a pre-game party two-and-a-half hours before every home game.

Opening day's pre-game party took place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It included a full ballpark-style buffet and a full-service, all-inclusive bar, but tickets were limited.

All kinds of stuff also happened in downtown St. Louis.

A number of things were scheduled to take place at Ballpark Village, starting with a big breakfast buffet at Cardinals Nation Restaurant and Bar from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Budweiser Brew House and FOX Sports Midwest Live opened at 9 a.m.

And if you were looking for a different type of pre-game fun, the official St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally kicked off at 11 a.m. It was free to anyone who wanted to come out.

A lot of vendors were also set up around the stadium.

If you didn't have a ticket to the game, a number of restaurant and bars downtown were open for fans.

