Steele, MO woman arrested on assault charges involving a firearm

Steele Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield is reporting a Steele woman has been arrested on felony assault charges on Saturday, April 9.

Officers responded to a house on South Elm Street early Saturday morning after receiving a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who told them his girlfriend had shot him while he was outside his home.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Kimberly Turner, 30, of Steele.

Authorities found and seized the handgun reportedly used in the shooting.

Turner was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

She is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail with bond set at $100,000 cash only.

