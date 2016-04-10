53rd Annual Southern Illinois Gem and Mineral show

The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club celebrated its 53rd annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Pavilion in Marion, Illinois.

The show featured exhibits from the collections of club members, working demonstrators and this year the Middle Tennessee Natural History Museum even brought in a dinosaur exhibit.

“Anything to do with rocks,” show chairman Mike Chontofalsky said.

Several vendors were also there selling jewelry, minerals and fossils.

“Some of the best people you could ever meet are rock hounds… I’ve met very few bad rock hounds in my life,” Chontofalsky said. “So, we meet a lot of interesting people. We also get a chance to talk to old friends that we often see throughout the year. And we just like rocks, we like the outdoors, it’s just a good marriage.”

Chontofalsky said the show is a good opportunity to meet up with old friends and for the general public to see.

