Steele police seize more than 70 grams of meth

Steele Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield is reporting that five people have been arrested on felony drug charges on Friday, April 8.

In the early morning hours of April 8, officers with the Steele Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle on McCollum Street. When officers ran the vehicle's license plate numbers through the Pemiscot County Dispatch, they learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cape Girardeau.

Officers noticed four individuals in the vehicle, and when they began to approach the stolen car, the four people inside jumped out and ran into a nearby house trying to evade the officers.

Officers went into the house and ultimately detained seven people. They also found personal-use amounts of methamphetamine on two of the individuals.

The Steele Police Department then searched the rest of the home and found approximately 71 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of more than $7,000. Officers also seized $2,700 in cash from the home.

After the search, officers arrested five of the individuals in the home on felony drug charges.

Donny Ferrell, 43, of Portageville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Billy Carleton, 42, of Bragg City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Serena Davis, 31, of Caruthersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Jessica Shelly, 26, of Hayti, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Justin Ray Rash, 28, of Steele, was charged with drug trafficking in the second-degree. His bond has been set at $100,000.

The suspects were initially taken to the Steele Police Department before being transported to the Pemiscot County Jail, where they remain incarcerated.

